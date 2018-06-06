Safelite Group Acquires Richardson Auto Glass

“This acquisition nicely leverages the strengths of both businesses and enhances the opportunity to expand our customer base while increasing the value provided to our clients,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “Richardson Auto Glass is a well-respected company with talented people and strong relationships. We’re very excited to welcome new team members to Safelite and look forward to a promising future.”

Richardson is being sold to Safelite Group in order to enable its associates and clients to be able to take advantage of Safelite’s operational systems, distribution network, purchasing power, insurance and commercial relationships, and contact center operations, according to the company.

“The synergies with our businesses made this acquisition extremely attractive,” said Sean Queen, CEO of Richardson Auto Glass. “Safelite’s focus on their people, innovation and service, as well as their leadership and outstanding reputation, nicely align with our philosophies.”