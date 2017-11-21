The CARSTAR Omaha, Neb., locations recently presented a set of minivan keys to a Salvation Army chaplain during their annual Tree of Lights Kickoff in Omaha.

The minivan donation was part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, in which body shops repair and donate vehicles to agencies and families in need.

State Farm donated the 2007 Chrysler Town & Country, and Technicians at CARSTAR Don & Ron’s volunteered their skills to repair and refurbish the minivan, which the Salvation Army had requested. This is the second year CARSTAR has partnered with the Salvation Army.

“State Farm offered a minivan that had been totaled shortly after the owner had purchased it from a local dealer,” said Darrin McGaughey, general manager for CARSTAR Don & Ron’s. “The vehicle still wore dealer plates and was in great shape other than having the minor collision with a deer. Our technicians really enjoy using their skills to give back to the community.”

The Omaha CARSTAR locations take turns repairing a salvage vehicle each year. Platinum sponsor Baxter Chrysler donated OEM parts for the repair.

McGaughey said many other businesses and organizations donated to make the gift possible. Vendors that provided donations of parts and services were Baxter Chrysler, Radiator Depot and Young’s Towing.

“The Salvation Army is so grateful to have this partnership with CARSTAR,” said Maj. Randy Hellstrom, divisional secretary for the Western Division. “The gift of a vehicle every year is immense and does so much good for us or the clients that we serve. This year we have chosen our chaplaincy program to receive this minivan. This vehicle will help our chaplain serve many families that are facing a crisis.”