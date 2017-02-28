San Diego’s Gene Townsend Auto Body and Paint Converts to Service King

Gene Townsend Auto Body and Paint, which has been serving the San Diego area since 1959, now is operating as a Service King.

The I-CAR-certified body shop in El Cajon, Calif., recently inked a partnership with Service King Collision Repair Centers, as part of Service King’s ongoing national growth initiative.

“This is another exciting step in our continued journey to serve customers and business partners across the San Diego community,” said Alan Saviano, Service King market vice president for Southern California. “Service King continues to be intentional in our growth plans by partnering with established and reputable teams dedicated to superior customer service. It’s a privilege to welcome Gene Townsend Auto Body and Paint to the Service King family. Together, we look forward to a bright future.”

Service King first expanded to the San Diego metropolitan area in 2015 and continues to explore opportunities for additional growth, the company said.