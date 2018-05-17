Sanel Auto Parts Joins NAPA, Adds Eight Locations In Northeast

Sanel Auto Parts, a chain of 44 stores in the Northeast, announced that the company is joining NAPA Auto Parts.

The Segal family will continue to own and operate the company, which will be called Sanel NAPA.

Sanel NAPA said it will be purchasing eight additional NAPA stores: three in New Hampshire, four in Maine and one in Massachusetts.

“By joining NAPA, Sanel will be able to provide increased inventory in stores, enhanced access to more products and parts, and faster supply chain logistics to deliver more efficiently at competitive prices,” the company said in a news release.

Sanel NAPA now will be a single source for more than 525,000 parts, sourcing products and services from more than 1,600 manufacturers from multiple distribution centers, “with improved retail and wholesale merchandising programs to meet the multiple needs of customers,” according to the company.

Founded in 1920, Sanel NAPA carries auto parts, heavy-duty truck parts and collision repair and refinish supplies. The company also holds training sessions and technical clinics for heavy-duty technicians, paint and body service providers and automotive professionals.

“It’s a natural fit for Sanel and NAPA to come together,” said Gregg Sargent, Eastern Division vice president for Genuine Parts Company’s U.S. Automotive Parts Group. “Each are strong brands with an over 90-year legacy of quality, excellence and service. Customers will benefit from NAPA’s breadth and depth while continuing to enjoy the local service and attention they have come to expect from Sanel.”

Sanel NAPA is a member of NAPA, HDA Truck Pride and the Refinish Distributors Alliance.

“Partnering with NAPA will launch us into the future, creating unity, strength and a collective focus on our family’s philosophy of having a positive culture, strong work ethic and passion for providing auto parts, heavy-duty truck parts, paint and body shop supplies and now tools, equipment and farm and marine supplies to our customers,” said Bobby Segal, CEO of Sanel NAPA.