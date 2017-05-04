SATA Announces Spring Spray Gun-Camera Promotion

SATA has announced its 2017 spring promotion, combining the SATAjet 5000 B plus the SATA Action Camera to make “the perfect pair for work and leisure.”

A multi-purpose HD Action Camera comes free of charge with the purchase of every SATAjet 5000 B during the promotion period beginning mid-May and running through June 30, or while supplies last. Check with your local SATA dealer for availability.

No matter what activity you enjoy, you can record it in HD quality. Share your experiences whether it’s on land, sea or in the air. The SATA Action Camera records remarkable videos in 16:9 format, and can also be used as a dash cam or web cam. It features a two-inch LCD screen, 140-degree wide angle lens, high-definition 1080P (1920 x 1080) for taking videos and pictures, and is water resistant to 98 feet. The battery lasts up to 90 minutes before recharging. Other features include a quadruple zoom, built-in microphone and loudspeaker.

With the provided supports and straps, the Action Camera can be attached to bike helmets, handlebars, belts or flat surfaces. The waterproof housing protects the SATA Action Camera from weather and dirt. It has a date stamp that can be switched on and off, so you always know which day your activity was recorded.

The SATAjet 5000 B sets new standards in terms of quality and versatility – and no matter if you decide on HVLP or RP technology, the standard or DIGITAL version, the Action Camera comes free of charge with the purchase of this spray gun, while supplies last.

As an added bonus, customers who turn in a cool 15-second SATA video clip have a chance to win a SATAjet 5000 B PHASER – the premium spray gun “for special moments.” Just take your SATA Action Camera, tape a cool video clip doing something you enjoy (outside the spraybooth) and upload it to www.sata.com/videocontest. The sweepstake entries can be submitted up until June 30, 2017.

An important reminder: all end-users who register their high-performance SATA spray gun for the Premium Warranty at www.sata.com will automatically be entered in the next monthly sweepstakes of an iPad mini.

For more information, visit www.sata.com/actioncam or call (800) 533-8016.