SATA Introduces New Breathing Protection System

Every day, painters are exposed to solvents, sanding dust and overspray. Consequently, it’s paramount for painters to effectively protect their respiratory tracts as well as their eyes, hair and skin.

With the aim to further increase the acceptance of breathing protection equipment, SATA has developed the SATA Air Vision 5000, which made its debut during the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The new breathing protection system consists of the supplied-air respirator, the SATA Air Vision 5000, and a belt unit that allows for easy attachment of different add-on modules, according to the company.

Depending on the quality of the supplied compressed air, there are two available options of air-regulation units: either the SATA air regulator or the SATA air carbon regulator, which also includes an activated charcoal adsorber.

With the SATA air warmer, SATA air humidifier and the SATA air cooler, there are three additional optional modules that also can be mounted on the belt to make the unit more comfortable for the painter.

The SATA Air Vision 5000 breathing protection hood protects the respiratory system and the complete head area against solvents and overspray, according to the company. The hood comes in a new, modern design offering maximum wearer comfort and perfect fit, according to SATA. The easy-to-adjust head fixation can be adapted to fit every individual head shape.

The soft-stream, flow-optimized breathing air and a large field of vision add to the wearer’s comfort.

The sound level inside the hood has been reduced to 64 dB, while the field of vision has been enlarged by almost 50 percent compared to the SATA Vision 2000. In addition, the SATA Air Vision 5000 is equipped with a rigid bump cap, which makes working in areas of difficult access safer.

In addition to its user-friendly design, the cushioned belt unit includes two adapters for add-on modules, allowing quick and easy attachment and removal of the SATA air regulator and air carbon regulator as well as the SATA air humidifier. Both add-on modules can be rapidly switched from one side of the belt unit to the other.

In addition, the SATA air regulator and air carbon regulator can be swiveled and adjusted by up to 45 degrees, based on the practical requirements of the job at hand. The SATA air regulator and air carbon regulator feature a fold-out support arm where the breathing protection hood can be hooked during work breaks.

NIOSH recently approved the SATA Air Vision 5000 with belt, SATA air regulator and all other add-on modules for use in the United States, according to SATA.

For more information, visit www.satausa.com or call (800) 533-8016.

The existing SATA Vision 2000 also will continue to be available through SATA dealers.