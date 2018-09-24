SATA to Debut Retro Spray Gun at SEMA Show

SATA announced it will be displaying its new product launches, including a retro spray gun, at the 2018 SEMA show with the theme, “Welcome to the ‘Sweet Sixties.'”

Petticoats, slicked back hairstyles, The Beatles, classic cars, old-fashioned diners and jukeboxes – all of which are nostalgic icons that dominated the 1960s. They have such staying power that even today they attract the younger generations.

The SATAjet 5000 B Sixties is, of course, a fully functional spray gun suitable for daily use in the spray booth due to its robust special surface coating. This special edition gun can be ordered with a kit of three RPS multipurpose cups. While the HVLP version is available with nozzle sizes ranging from WSB to 1.5, the RP version is offered with nozzle sizes from 1.2 to 1.4. Both technology versions come in standard only.

The Special Edition Sixties spray gun will be available from your SATA distributor beginning Nov. 1. There are extremely limited quantities, so they’re only available while supplies last! For more information, visit www.sata.com/sixties.