SATA to Unveil Newest Special Edition Spray Gun Design at SEMA 2017

SATA announced it will be unveiling its latest special edition spray gun design at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The gun was designed by famous painter Connie Manjavinos, who has also gained fame on social media for “Girls Behind the Gun,” which recognizes all of the women who work in the refinishing/auto body industry. She entered SATA’s 2016 Design Contest and came in second place with her imaginative design.

“Having my design, Sailor Lady, on the SATAjet 5000 B Sailor is like walking into SATA heaven,” said Manjavinos. “It makes my soul happy. I am overflowing with excitement and honored that my design, Sailor Lady, was picked for the latest SATAjet 5000 B gun design.”

The design honors Manjavinos’s dad, who served in the Navy, and her love of old-school, traditional-style tattoos. With the help of her graphic designer, Bryson Kinslow from Sharkface Apparel, her ideas started coming to life. The banner, “Let’s Spray Away, the SATA Way, Smooth Spray,” represents her love of SATA spray guns.

“The SATAjet 5000 B is such a killer spray gun,” said Manjavinos. “What I love about the SATAjet 5000 B is that right off the bat, it’s sexy.”

Other reasons why Manjavinos loves the 5000 B are that it sprays amazingly well with the fan wide open and is easy to adjust for those hard-to-reach places. Because Manjavinos has small hands, holding a spray gun for a long time can become uncomfortable. But Manjavinos said the 5000 B is comfortable and makes her so happy that she doesn’t want to put it down and looks forward to the next thing to spray.

Manjavinos likes to keep it glassy, and she states that this spray gun lays down glass every single time she pulls the trigger, whether she’s spraying far away or up close.

“The extra swivel add-on connecting the gun to the hose is great,” she said. “Since I am smaller, it helps with my quick moving and ballerina dancing moves in the booth.”

This special edition spray gun is available in WSB, 1.2 to 1.5 nozzle sizes in the SATAjet 5000 B spray gun series, with the option of HVLP and RP technology in standard format as well as with all three sizes of RPS disposable cups.

Manjavinos can’t wait for everyone to see it and add it to their SATA collection. This limited production model begins shipping to SATA distributors on Nov. 6. Distributors can begin placing orders now for this limited edition gun, while supplies last.

Stop by booth no. 10609 in the North Hall at the SEMA Show to meet Manjavinos and check out this spray gun. For more information, visit www.satausa.com or call (800) 533-8016.