Scott Krohn Joins asTech Parent Company as President of U.S. Operations

Repairify, maker of the asTech scan tool, announced three acquisitions.

Repairify, the maker of the asTech diagnostic device, announced the appointment of Scott Krohn as president, U.S.

Krohn will assume responsibility for sales, marketing, product management, business development activity and operations for asTech in the United States, according to Plano, Texas-based Repairify.

Krohn has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, most recently serving as ABRA Auto Body and Glass’s chief process and quality officer. During his career, Krohn helped ABRA grow to more than 335 locations while delivering industry-leading customer service and cycle time.

“The automotive industry is facing enormous challenges and I believe asTech is uniquely positioned to help today’s repair shops deliver a quality, timely and safe repair.” Krohn said. “I’m looking forward to leading our U.S. business as we enter the next phase of the company’s growth plan.”

Repairify CEO Doug Kelly said: “As we continue to expand into new markets and grow internationally, we recognized the need to provide the U.S. business dedicated resources and experienced leadership. Having Scott lead the U.S. collision and glass business will allow us to improve our core business while we pursue additional business opportunities.”

