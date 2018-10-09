SCRS Announces OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit Final Session Participants

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced the participants for its final OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit that will be held on Thursday, Nov. 1 at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The final afternoon session, which will be held from 3-5 p.m., will explore “The Future Impact of Telematics, Technology, Transportation and the Collision Industry.”

For this two-hour session, SCRS welcomes back John Ellis of Ellis & Associates, TEDx speaker and author of “The Zero Dollar Car.” Ellis is an expert in big data and how it will change the business models of the world’s leading sectors.

In this session, SCRS has brought together thought leaders with OEM, technology, claims and fleet backgrounds to explore how the future of automotive technology inside the vehicle will change external interactions in the event of a loss. Whether communicating with individuals or associated organizations, there is a great deal of development in the area where technology interfaces and telematics data will impact collision repair business models.

Panelists will include:

Andreas Hecht, senior vice president, general manager, OEM, CCC Information Services

Derik Reiser, AVP, Technology Innovation, Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

Charlene Wehman, Cross-Car Line planning manager – Telematics, Subaru of America, Inc.

James Levendusky, vice president, Telematics, Verisk

The panelists will share direct experience in their world of connectivity, and help the repair audience consider and understand the work being done to integrate point-of-impact data, telematics and connectivity between respective parties. Most importantly, attendees will gain visibility into what that connectivity means to repairers, the work they do on the shop floor and their relationship to the consumer and others in the process.

Other sessions in the 2018 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit include:

9-10:30 a.m.

“The Rules – and Challenges – of Structural Repair on Modern Architecture”

"The Evolution of OEM Networks and Expectations"

“The Evolution of OEM Networks and Expectations”

