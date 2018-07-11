SCRS to Debut New IDEAS Collide Showcase at 2018 SEMA Show

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced the introduction of a new event to take place on Friday, Nov. 2 during the 2018 SEMA Show.

The IDEAS Collide Showcase (IDEAS Collide), Visionary Disruption and Solution in the Collision Repair Industry will be an extension of the association’s ever-evolving Repairer Driven Education series. The two-hour-long session will run from 10 a.m. to noon and feature 10 fast-paced presentations designed to stimulate thought, innovation and resolution of business challenges with brash, outspoken and thought-provoking concepts from thought leaders both in and out of the industry.

SCRS said that IDEAS Collide is the perfect place for captivating individuals, concept-driven startups or tenured companies with an eye on the future to take center stage and present innovative ideas, business models and concepts that have the potential to revolutionize the future of the collision repair industry.

Proposed concepts should focus on either industry disruption or industry solution:

Industry disruption will rattle the status quo with ambitious ideas that have a transformative effect on the industry. From conceptual alternatives to existing business models, technological advancements that will shake up the automotive aftermarket landscape, to changing the consumer expectation of what is possible, SCRS says this segment is certain to leave “heads spinning” with the possibilities.

Industry solutions would offer conceptual keys to resolving existing market challenges, business considerations, resources and solutions that stem from, or can be implemented by, great minds within the industry.

SCRS is accepting applications from thought leaders through July 31.

Presentations for the IDEAS Collide Showcase will be based on the submission of the completed entry information and a five-minute (or less) video pitching your idea. To submit an application, send an email to [email protected] with the following information in the body of the message, or in an editable document containing:

Session title

Session description (this will be used to promote the presentation if selected)

Presenter name, title, company, email address and phone number

The video submission should highlight your comfort in conveying your message. Consider your content and delivery, thinking outside the box as you put together the proposal. The proposal should “sell” the selection committee on your concept and, ultimately, on the unique experience audience members will receive during your session.

Those whose submissions are chosen will receive a maximum of 10 minutes on stage during the 2018 SEMA Show to present their ideas. Audience members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite presentation, and crowd favorites will receive in-depth interviews in Repairer Driven News.

For more information, contact SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg at [email protected].