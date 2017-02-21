Body Shop Business
News/SCRS
ago

SCRS Education Committee Offers “Kool Tools” Presentation

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

NYU Professors Developing Artificial Intelligence that Links Driverless Cars to Cloud-Based Maps

Service King Hosts U.S. Army, Department of Defense at Home Office to Promote Mission 2 Hire

Bonding Solutions Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor of Geo Walcom's Genesi Carbonio 360 Spray Gun Line

SCRS Education Committee Offers "Kool Tools" Presentation

Metropolitan Car-O-Liner to Exhibit at AASP-NJ NORTHEAST Show

Bloomberg: Owners of Service King Collision Repair Centers Mulling $2 Billion Sale

National Safety Council: Vehicle Miles Are Up, and So Are Fatalities

Owners of Seven California Collision Repair Shops Allegedly Scammed Insurers Out of $560,000

Aftermarket Parts Bill Speeds Through Arkansas Senate

Popular Collision Repair Speaker Mike Anderson to Debut ‘Disassembly Best Practices’ at Northeast 2017

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that it held an open board meeting on Jan. 11th, 2017 in Palm Springs, Calif., that included a presentation from the SCRS Education Committee on “Kool Tools” and unique products that were inspired by the SEMA Show.

The presentation was led by Committee Member Toby Chess and Committee Chairman Kye Yeung and was the latest in what has become an annual event during the January meetings.

Each year, the Education Committee searches the SEMA Show for unique tools, equipment and offerings to the collision repair industry that they feel provide notable value in fixing today’s damaged vehicles. The products are often personally purchased by presenters Yeung and Chess and put to use in a working collision repair environment to see how they – and the technicians in the shop – like the products. Products that leave an impression on the committee are included in a live presentation at the SCRS open meeting in January.

To subscribe to SCRS’s YouTube channel, click here. For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

Show Full Article