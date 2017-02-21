SCRS Education Committee Offers “Kool Tools” Presentation

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that it held an open board meeting on Jan. 11th, 2017 in Palm Springs, Calif., that included a presentation from the SCRS Education Committee on “Kool Tools” and unique products that were inspired by the SEMA Show.

The presentation was led by Committee Member Toby Chess and Committee Chairman Kye Yeung and was the latest in what has become an annual event during the January meetings.

Each year, the Education Committee searches the SEMA Show for unique tools, equipment and offerings to the collision repair industry that they feel provide notable value in fixing today’s damaged vehicles. The products are often personally purchased by presenters Yeung and Chess and put to use in a working collision repair environment to see how they – and the technicians in the shop – like the products. Products that leave an impression on the committee are included in a live presentation at the SCRS open meeting in January.

