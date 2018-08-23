Body Shop Business
News/SCRS
ago

SCRS Education Committee Presentation on Welder Maintenance Now Available Online

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Original One Parts to Host Customer Appreciation Month

SCRS Education Committee Presentation on Welder Maintenance Now Available Online

Western Michigan CARSTAR Locations Join National Auto Body Council to Deter Distracted Driving

National Safety Council Reports Slight Dip in Motor Vehicle Deaths for First Six Months of 2018

Axalta Hosts Fifth Annual Latin America Distributors Convention

GM Launches New Collision Repair Network

Tesla Body Shops Now Open

Symach, DCR Systems Partner to Build Body Shop of the Future

Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 12: ADAS and Recalibration, Presented by Red Kap

Former Virgin America CEO Named CEO of Service King

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that an SCRS Education Committee presentation titled, “Think Maintenance, Think Safety,” that took place on Aug. 7 at the SCRS open board meeting is now available for viewing online.

The online version also contains a 9:35-minute video embedded at slide 27 created by Toby Chess to specifically address setup, maintenance and troubleshooting tasks using a Miller Millermatic 140 Auto-Set Welder.

The video also covers technician safety considerations when welding.

For more information about SCRS, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected]. To join as a member, visit www.scrs.com/join-scrs. To subscribe to SCRS’ YouTube channel, click here.

Show Full Article