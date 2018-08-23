SCRS Education Committee Presentation on Welder Maintenance Now Available Online

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that an SCRS Education Committee presentation titled, “Think Maintenance, Think Safety,” that took place on Aug. 7 at the SCRS open board meeting is now available for viewing online.

The online version also contains a 9:35-minute video embedded at slide 27 created by Toby Chess to specifically address setup, maintenance and troubleshooting tasks using a Miller Millermatic 140 Auto-Set Welder.

The video also covers technician safety considerations when welding.

