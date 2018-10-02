SCRS Encourages Registration for SEMA Show and Repairer Driven Education Before Oct. 12

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is inviting the industry to take advantage of the early registration deadline for the 2018 SEMA Show and the SCRS Repairer Driven Education (RDE). Registering on or before Oct. 12 provides distinct advantages with discounted rates and more efficient processing.

Repairer Driven Education at the SEMA Show takes place Monday through Friday, Oct. 29-Nov. 3, in Las Vegas. To register, visit www.scrs.com/rde.

SEMA reports that those who register on or before the Oct.12 deadline can save more than $50 on their show badge. Additionally, those who plan to add the RDE package will save an extra $25 on Full Series Passes, and $10 on individually selected courses.

The RDE Full Series Pass includes one regular session in each available time slot plus access to all three OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit Sessions on Thursday, access to the IDEAS Collide Showcase on Friday, and one ticket to the Thursday night Sky Villa Afterparty, co-hosted by PPG. It provides the greatest degree of flexibility on-site, and is the greatest value, especially when purchased on or before Oct. 12.

In addition to the financial savings that come with early registration, attendees in the U.S. and Canada will also get the benefit of receiving their show badges and course selection tickets in the mail prior to the show. This reduces time in lines and at registration, increasing time on the show floor and in classrooms once on site.

To qualify for buyer badges, applicants may be required to submit proof of employment in the industry. Prior year’s approval does not automatically guarantee approval, and qualifying materials may still be required.

To learn more or to apply, visit www.semashow.com/register.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].