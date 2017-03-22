SCRS to Hold Next Open Board Meeting April 18 in Pittsburgh

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it will be holding an open board meeting on April 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Grand Station 3 room at the Sheraton Station Square in Pittsburgh, Pa. Everyone wishing to learn more about the association’s industry work is encouraged to attend. The two-hour meeting will include updates from SCRS staff, committees and guests from the industry sharing what they have undertaken on behalf of the membership. At the conclusion of the open meeting, SCRS will premiere the next installment of the SCRS video series.

The open meeting will be immediately followed by SCRS’ annual election for open seats on the board of directors. The election will begin at 5:15 p.m. and ballot collection will close promptly at 5:45 p.m. The election is open to current designated voting representatives of SCRS member businesses. Members must be present to vote. To join as a member of SCRS to participate in the upcoming election, contact the association office at [email protected]. The election will fill four open board seats, and candidates include incumbents Amber Alley and Brett Bailey and new nominees Mark Schaech Jr., Matthew McDonnell, Trace Coccimiglio and Justin Forkuo. The nominees’ bios can be viewed by clicking here.

On Wednesday, SCRS will be hosting the Repairer Roundtable meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Waterfront room. The 2017 event will focus on current and future technology evolutions that have direct impact on collision repairers’ approach to modern-day repairs.

Immediately after the roundtable event (and just prior to the start of the Collision Industry Conference), SCRS will host the annual Industry Awards and Corporate Member Recognition lunch in the Admiral room. The event, which will include lunch, is designed to recognize organizations that significantly support SCRS through their corporate membership, as well as some of the tremendous contributions made for the advancement of the industry.

There is no fee to attend any of the events, but SCRS does require an RSVP for both the Repairer Roundtable and the awards luncheon. Click here or email [email protected]. Please respond no later than April 12, 2017.

Snapshot of SCRS events:

Tuesday, April 18

3-5 p.m. – SCRS Open Meeting

5:15-5:45 p.m. – SCRS Annual Election

Wednesday, April 19

8:30-11 a.m. – Repairer Roundtable

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. – SCRS Industry Awards & Corporate Member Recognition Lunch