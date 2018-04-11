SCRS: Hyundai Position Statements ‘Small Step in Right Direction’

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

There’s been a steady drumbeat in the auto body industry – especially after the John Eagle Collision Center verdict – that shops need to follow OEM procedures to ensure a safe and proper repair. But what are shops supposed to do when there are no repair procedures available?

That’s the dilemma for shops that work on Hyundai vehicles. As I-CAR points out, Hyundai Motor America doesn’t offer collision repair information in the U.S.

Along with I-CAR, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has been working with Hyundai to address the situation. During the April 10 SCRS open board meeting in Westminster, Colo., SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg said the trade association has been talking with Hyundai about the need for repair procedures, and he noted that SCRS has told Hyundai that body shops are turning to other sources – such as Facebook – to find the information.

Schulenburg acknowledged that Hyundai’s March 28 position statement on pre- and post-repair scanning was “a small step in the right direction.” Hyundai also published a position statement on the use of reconditioned steel or aluminum wheels on its vehicles.

I-CAR, by the way, says it is “collecting data to provide real-world feedback on the information that is needed to repair Hyundai vehicles, in pursuit of complete, safe and quality repairs.” Shops with Hyundai-specific repair questions can submit them to I-CAR through its Repairability Technical Support Portal.

In other SCRS news, Treasurer Amber Alley said the trade association has welcomed dozens of new members via its “Join SCRS” button on the revamped SCRS website.

In an Education Committee presentation, Toby Chess talked about the safety and health hazards in collision repair shops, including potential exposure to crystalline silica and isocyanates.

“When you mix clearcoat, you’re releasing isocyanates,” Chess said.

Chess emphasized that shop owners and managers are required by law to provide the personal protective equipment (PPE) for their workers – and to regularly ensure that the PPE fits and functions properly.

At the end of the open meeting, SCRS announced that five people are running for four seats on the SCRS board: incumbents Mark Boudreau (Caliber Collision), Michael Bradshaw (K&M Collision), Bruce Halcro (Capital Collision Center) and Paul Sgro (Lee’s Garage) and new nominee Domenic Brusco (PPG). SCRS members cast their votes in a closed-door session.

On April 11, SCRS held a repairer roundtable featuring Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung, followed by its Industry Awards & Corporate Membership Recognition Lunch.