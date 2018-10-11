SCRS Invites Collision Industry to Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at SEMA

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has invited industry members to attend the second annual Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at the 2018 SEMA Show. This event is free to attend and will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in Ballrooms D-E at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. Seating for breakfast will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to 200 available seats.

The event will feature some of the most prestigious awards and recognitions from industry organizations that highlight standout individuals and businesses in the collision repair industry, including:

BodyShop Business: Executive of the Year Awards (Single-Shop and Multi-Shop)

CIECA: Electronic Commerce of the Year Award and Outstanding Achievement Awards

I-CAR: I-CAR Chairman’s Award, Jeff Silver Award and Russ Verona Memorial Award

NABC: Award of Distinction and Body Shop Image Award

SCRS: March Taylor Kina’ole Award and Affiliate Association Award

AMI: AMI Graduating Class of 2018

As part of the morning ceremony, SCRS will deliver the March Taylor Kina’ole Award. The Hawaiian word “kina’ole” is the embodiment of excellence in the highest form. It is often defined as “Doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, in the right place, to the right person, for the right reason, with the right feeling, the first time.”

The spirit of kina’ole permeates much of the work of SCRS, instilled in the organization by March Taylor, owner of Auto Body Hawaii in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and SCRS board member. On August 26, 2007, Taylor passed away.

“It’s important to us that we continue to embrace the legacy that March left behind,” said Kye Yeung, chairman of SCRS. “The concept of doing the right thing, at the right time, for the right reasons and without any other motivation is really a celebration of pure passion for moving the industry forward. It’s recognizing those who have no motive, no agenda, just a genuine desire to help do good. We are really excited for this next presentation, and to have the opportunity to recognize people in the industry who exemplify these traits.”

The Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast places a priority on encouraging and recognizing greatness in individuals, companies and actions in the collision repair industry, and the excitement and energy of the SEMA Show provide the perfect backdrop for such distinguished presentations.

The breakfast is made possible with support from AMI, BodyShop Business and SCRS.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected]