SCRS to Offer Free Career Center Postings to SCRS Members

One year after the initial launch of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Career Center, the association announced it will provide a 60-day window for SCRS members to post open positions on the local site for free.

Launched in 2016, the online resource was designed to help collision industry businesses recruit qualified entrants into open positions in the industry and introduce them to rewarding careers. On Oct. 1, all active members of SCRS will receive a promotional code from the association to allow for free job postings on the local network. Free postings will conclude on Nov. 30. To join as a member before the promotional code is issued, or to verify your membership is current, contact SCRS at (877) 841-0660 or [email protected].

SCRS will be highlighting jobs posted on the SCRS Career Center to students attending the SEMA Student Career Day, which will be held Oct. 30 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas prior to the start of the 2017 SEMA Show. In 2016, SCRS participated in the Career Day, along with over 40 other companies that presented industry opportunities to more than 650 students from around the country.

“It was astounding to see the amount of participation at the event, and how much young talent is interested in a career in automotive,” said SCRS Chairman Kye Yeung. “We all know the challenges we are facing with the shortage of technical staff entering collision repair businesses, and we see a great opportunity to create awareness of the very viable career opportunities in our segment of the automotive industry to an audience of students who may not have considered collision repair, but may be an ideal candidate for it.”

The association will also communicate the promotion to collision repair educational facilities across the U.S., encouraging schools to work with students seeking employment to upload resumes. SCRS’ intention is to further develop the Career Center as a valuable, long term resource for the industry.

“It’s exceptionally important to SCRS to encourage new interest in this industry and to help make everyone aware of the jobs that are open and available to them,” said SCRS Treasurer Amber Alley. Alley, who is also responsible for Career Center development initiatives, stressed that “the promotion through October and November for SCRS members is a mechanism to further amplify the effort, but it won’t end there. After SEMA 2017, we intend to continue to work within the industry and explore new opportunities to promote the career board in order to address the skills gap we are facing in the industry. We ultimately want to help our members connect with the future generation of our industry. Providing free posting is a great start, but it isn’t the end-game. We want hardworking young automotive professionals to find their home in one of the many facets of collision repair.”