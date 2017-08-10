SCRS: 2017 SEMA Show Sessions Will Cover Vehicle Technology, Shop Culture, ‘Severity’

For those planning to attend the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Repairer Driven Education series at the 2017 SEMA Show, registration is open at www.scrs.com/rde.

The trade association said it has added new time slots on Monday, Oct. 30, that “may justify an earlier arrival into Las Vegas.”

The Monday lineup offers three sessions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

“Current and Future Technologies 2017 and Beyond” (Ken Boylan, Chief Automotive Technologies) – “This course explores topics such as current and future technologies that include joining technologies; hybrid welding techniques that can join dissimilar metals effectively; friction-stir and remote laser welding techniques; and what nanotechnologies will mean to the collision repair industry,” the course description explains. The course also will delve into the future of vehicle materials, and the skills and equipment that will be required to meet these challenges.

“Culture, Culture, Culture – Would You Work in Your Own Shop?!” (Judy Folk, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes) – “In reality, all organizations have a company culture – whether good or bad – which directly impacts employee engagement,” the course description explains. “The key question is this: Is it a culture by default, or by design? … To transform your culture, you must win the hearts and minds of the people you work with, and that takes both adeptness and persuasion.”

“Severity – Why It Does Not Matter and What to Do About It!” (Greg Griffith and Tim Ronak, AkzoNobel) – “As part of a KPI review as a shop owner or manager, have you ever been told that YOUR ‘severity’ is too high?” the course description asks. “Have you been told that your ‘business partner’ may reconsider your relationship unless you reduce severity to align with their purported value? Do you understand severity and what part, if any of it, is really under your control? Why is it that insurers treat a calculated severity as a ceiling value?”

For those arriving earlier on Oct. 30, SEMA is offering morning sessions, including:

An opening keynote from mentalist and magician Max Majors focusing on better communication through understanding of body language and non-verbal cues (8:30 a.m.)

A follow-up session featuring Patti Wood of Communication Dynamics focusing on making the most of first impressions and body language skills and insights (11:15 a.m.)

The SCRS Repairer Driven Education series will feature five days of seminar offerings, many of which are uniquely designed and being offered only at the 2017 SEMA Show, including the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit.

When registering for education through www.scrs.com/rde, attendees will have the option to either link the education to an existing registration, or to purchase a new show pass at the same time as the education package.

While all education sessions are individually available, SCRS encourages attendees that a full series pass will provide the greatest value and access to one regular session in each available time slot, access to all three sessions of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit sessions and one ticket to the SCRS after-party on Thursday, Nov. 2.