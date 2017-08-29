SCRS to Present Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at 2017 SEMA Show

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that it will present the inaugural Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The free event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Ballrooms D-E in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

The event will feature some of the most prestigious awards and recognitions from industry organizations highlighting standout individuals and businesses in the collision repair industry.

As part of the morning ceremony, SCRS will deliver the first-ever March Taylor Kina’ole Award. The Hawaiian word “Kina’ole” is the embodiment of excellence in the highest form. It is often defined as “doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, in the right place, to the right person, for the right reason, with the right feeling, the first time.”

Many within SCRS and the collision repair industry learned life lessons about Kina’ole from March Taylor, then owner of Auto Body Hawaii in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and SCRS board member. Ten years ago, on Aug. 26, 2007, Taylor passed away.

“We all lost an invaluable man, friend, mentor and ally that day,” said SCRS Past Chairman Barry Dorn. “March would be the first to tell you that he did nothing ‘significant’ and he was humble beyond belief but he could bridge gaps, change people’s minds and move progress forward by simply being who he was. That is the legacy that we all must continue. Individuals like March do not come around often, and it is so important to recognize it when they do, encourage it and to carry on with what he has started and grow it for future generations.”

SCRS encourages all who were touched by March and who have felt his absence in their lives to join them for a touching memorial ceremony.

Award presentations will include:

BodyShop Business

Executive of the Year Awards

CIECA

Electronic Commerce of the Year Award

Outstanding Achievement Awards

I-CAR

Russ Verona Memorial Award

Jeff Silver Award

Board of Directors Chairman’s Award

National Auto Body Council

Award of Distinction

Body Image Award

Society of Collision Repair Specialists

Inaugural presentation of the March Taylor Kina’ole Award

“The Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast places a priority on encouraging and recognizing greatness in individuals, companies and actions in the collision repair industry in a place where the excitement and energy of the SEMA Show provides the perfect backdrop for such distinguished presentations,” SCRS said.

Seating for breakfast will be on a first-come-first-served basis, and will be limited to 200 available seats. However, organizers request that attendees RSVP no later than Sept. 30.