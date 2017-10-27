SCRS to Promote Career Center Postings to Job-Seeking Students During SEMA Career Day

On Oct. 1, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced a 60-day window for active SCRS members to post open positions on the local SCRS Career Center free of charge, as a member benefit.

Non-members are encouraged to join as a member before the promotional period runs out on Nov. 30. Contact SCRS by calling toll free (877) 841-0660 or emailing the office at [email protected].

SCRS will be featured as one of the SEMA Show Student Career Day exhibitors, and will be using the time invested with employment-hungry candidates to share opportunities within the collision repair industry; highlighting jobs posted on the SCRS Career Center. The Career Day will be held on Oct. 30 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, prior to the start of the 2017 SEMA Show.

In 2016, SCRS participated in the Career Day along with more than 40 other companies presenting industry opportunity to more than 650 students from around the country.

The goal of the event is to highlight the diversity of career paths available in the automotive aftermarket, and for SCRS, the objective is to have talented individuals interested in automotive to consider the collision repair industry as a career destination.

“We view this as an important role in promoting our industry to the next generation, and steering them to the wide variety of open positions that exist today within our members’ businesses,” SCRS said.