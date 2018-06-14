Body Shop Business
News/society of collision repair specialists
ago

SCRS Release New Video Detailing Refinish Process

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

ASA National Announces Exciting Changes for ASA Midwest

Collision Repair Market to Hit $280 Billion by 2024

Kia Releases Position Statement on Scanning

Mitchell's Latest Collision Industry Trends Report Focuses on Advanced Technology

Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 10: Glass and ADAS, Presented by Nissan

Fatal Tesla Crash Preliminary Investigation Report Issued

VIDEO: OE vs. Aftermarket Parts Industry Statistics, Presented by Kia

Auto Insurance Appraiser Gets 10 Years for Staged Collision Ring

GM Building New Set of Requirements for Collision Certification

Porsche to Use Augmented Reality Glasses for Repairs

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released a video covering the live presentation from DEG administrator Danny Gredinberg, who detailed the process of feather, prime and block and what occurs in the refinish process after 150 grit.

The presentation was originally given at the open board meeting in Westminster, Colorado, where the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG) gave two presentations in order to demonstrate how to bring a repaired panel or joined seam to the condition of “new and undamaged.”

The presentation also covers the process of submitting a DEG database inquiry to address questions or concerns relative to collision damage estimating systems. For more information on the DEG, or to submit a database inquiry, visit www.degweb.org.

The second presentation featured John Yoswick who provided insight into the “Who Pays For What?” surveys produced by Collision Advice and Crash Network. The surveys now include supporting details from the DEG to further enhance the documentation collected in the survey results. More details on the surveys can be found here.

Show Full Article