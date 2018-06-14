SCRS Release New Video Detailing Refinish Process

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released a video covering the live presentation from DEG administrator Danny Gredinberg, who detailed the process of feather, prime and block and what occurs in the refinish process after 150 grit.

The presentation was originally given at the open board meeting in Westminster, Colorado, where the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG) gave two presentations in order to demonstrate how to bring a repaired panel or joined seam to the condition of “new and undamaged.”

The presentation also covers the process of submitting a DEG database inquiry to address questions or concerns relative to collision damage estimating systems. For more information on the DEG, or to submit a database inquiry, visit www.degweb.org.

The second presentation featured John Yoswick who provided insight into the “Who Pays For What?” surveys produced by Collision Advice and Crash Network. The surveys now include supporting details from the DEG to further enhance the documentation collected in the survey results. More details on the surveys can be found here.