The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released the first of two videos from the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the 2016 SEMA Show.

SCRS led several sessions focusing on emerging trends in vehicle technology. The society’s first video release captures the discussion on “Restoring Vehicle Functionality Through Electronic Technology and Diagnostics.”

The video features representatives from leading automakers who discussed how functionality advancements to meet consumer expectations for safety, convenience and luxury options have led to repair procedures and positioning relative to the diagnosis of accident and repair-related failures in the systems.

In the video, moderator John Ellis of Ellis & Associates navigates the panelists through a candid and unscripted discussion to explore the responsibilities expected of the collision repair providers.

The second video will feature diagnostic equipment and service providers discussing various mechanisms available to the collision repair community, and unique challenges and advantages associated with each in the process of documenting the restoration of the technological elements in the vehicle.