Society of Collision Repair Specialists Releases New Video on Spot Welding

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released the newest SCRS Education Committee video, which focuses on squeeze-type resistance spot welding.

The 16-minute video is the first in a three-part series.

The video, which discusses power and preparation considerations in the welding process, features SCRS members Kye Yeung, Toby Chess, Dave Gruskos and Barry Dorn.

SCRS will offer Repairer Driven Education (RDE) sessions on several related topics at the 2017 SEMA Show.

“Current and Future Technologies 2017 and Beyond”

Ken Boylan, Chief Automotive Technologies

Monday, Oct. 30

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

RD1 | N233 |

“Adhesive Joining in Modern Repairs”

Toby Chess, Kent Automotive

Tuesday, Oct. 31

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

RD11 | N237 |

“Get Attached to Following Procedures: A Comprehensive Guide to OEM Joining”

Dave Gruskos, Reliable Automotive Equipment

Wednesday, Nov. 1

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

RD18 | N241 |

For a full list of RDE courses being offered this fall, visit www.scrs.com/rde.