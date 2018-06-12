Body Shop Business
Society of Collision Repair Specialists Releases Video on Respirators

The Society Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released a new video on the importance of respirators.

The topic was originally presented and discussed this April at SCRS’ open board meeting in Westminster, Colo., by the SCRS Education Committee. The live presentation, led by committee member Toby Chess, details personal protective equipment and costly violations that can be avoided through proper care.

SCRS encourages shops to subscribe to the association’s YouTube channel SCRSCollision to be notified as new material is released.

