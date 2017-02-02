SCRS Releases Video on Restoring Vehicle Functionality through Electronic Technology and Diagnostics

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it has released a second video about scan tools that was recorded during the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the 2016 SEMA Show. SCRS led several sessions with a focus on emerging trends in vehicle technology. This particular video focuses on restoring vehicle functionality through electronic technology and diagnostics.

The video also shows tool and solutions providers discussing the options available to the industry. The conversations cover different mechanisms available to the collision repair community, and unique challenges and advantages associated with the process of documenting the restoration of a vehicle’s technological elements.

SCRS released a video on the first part of this discussion in late January, which featured representatives from leading automakers who discussed the positions they have released and the responsibilities expected of the collision repair providers.