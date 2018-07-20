SCRS to Host Open Board Meeting in Atlanta

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced it will hold an open board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in room B403 of the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga. There is no fee to attend, you do not need to be a current member or pre-register, and anyone wishing to learn more about the association’s work is encouraged to participate.

The open meeting will precede the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) meetings Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing on Wednesday 8 a.m. till noon.

The hour-and-a-half meeting will include updates from SCRS staff and various committees’ chairs highlighting current industry events of importance and work that the association has undertaken on behalf of the membership.

The program will also include a live presentation from the SCRS Education Committee on repair facility maintenance and safety considerations.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, or email [email protected].