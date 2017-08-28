SCRS Unveils Agenda for OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit

Hidden dangers of vehicle technology and the impact of advanced vehicle systems on routine repairs are among the topics on the agenda for the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) upcoming OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit.

The summit is scheduled for Nov. 2 at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

This year’s three sessions will address the impact that automotive research has on vehicle construction and functionality; the impact that construction and functionality has on performing once-commonplace repair procedures; and the impact that those OEM procedures – or failure to implement them – have on liability and safety, according to SCRS.

The sessions are:

“How Automotive Research is Driving Change in Vehicle Design, Technology and Function” 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., N241 Moderated by John Waraniak, vice president of vehicle technology for SEMA, a distinguished panel will share insight into the research going on today that has the potential to reshape how you repair vehicles tomorrow.

“The Impact of Advanced Vehicle Systems on Routine Repair Process and Procedure” 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., N241 Kaleb Silver, senior product manager for Hunter Engineering, will present on challenges facing the industry, and the impact of advanced systems on routine services such as wheel alignments. After the presentation, he will welcome the panel to discuss the growing complexities facing the repair marketplaces.

“The Hidden Dangers of Vehicle Technology, Improper Repair Methodology and Your Liabilities” 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., N241 A panel moderated by John Ellis, managing director of Ellis & Associates, will address an industry grappling to reconcile how to move forward for the consumer when certain OEM requirements are expected to be performed on every occasion, but insurance-claims positioning leans toward “case-by-case” approval. The participants will feature litigators, technology experts and those with experience in facing liability and safety implications with performing repairs in today’s environment.



Registration for the three summit sessions is open. SCRS encourages attendees to register early, as space will be limited.

Attendees can select individual sessions at www.scrs.com/rde or as part of the RDE Full Series Pass.

Sponsors for the 2017 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit include PPG Automotive Refinish, AkzoNobel, BASF, CCC Information Services, DeBeer Refinish, Reliable Automotive Equipment, Toyota Motor Sales USA and SEMA.