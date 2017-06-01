A new video series by the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) focuses on MIG/MAG welding.

The first video in the series discusses equipment and power considerations for welding in your collision repair facility. The video features Michael Bradshaw, operations manager for K&M Collision in Hickory, N.C.; Andy Dingman, general manager of Dingman’s Collision in Omaha, Neb.; Toby Chess of Kent Automotive; and Dave Gruskos, president of Reliable Automotive Equipment.

“If you are looking to update the welding equipment in your facility, this new series should inspire questions and considerations as they relate to the equipment, facility, procedures, training and protective measures and more,” SCRS said in a press release.