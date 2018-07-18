SCRS Welcomes Nissan as Newest Corporate Member

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that Nissan North America is the latest automaker to join as one of their corporate members.

“Nissan has been a noticeable advocate of information to help collision repair businesses excel,” said SCRS Treasurer Amber Alley. “Our business has really benefited from the relationship through the rebates and promotional and social media advertising resources that we get as a certified facility. Having their support of industry initiatives through involvement in SCRS just affirms that we are aligned with an automaker who understands the importance of supporting entities that help make repair businesses more successful.”

Added Nissan Certified Collision Growth Manager Mark Zoba, “Nissan is honored to join SCRS. We’ve shared a close relationship for years, and the membership is an extension of our recognition of the good work the association does to help develop resources and disseminate information that lifts the industry up. OEMs have received a great deal of support from SCRS on initiatives that focus on increasing awareness of safe and proper repairs, and it’s important to us to be an active supporter of those types of forward-thinking organizations.”

“The SCRS mission to educate, inform and represent is really parallel to so many things that Nissan is working on right now,” said SCRS Chairman Kye Yeung. “The privilege is all ours, to be able to have the meaningful interactions that we do with companies like theirs and to collaborate on ways that we can uplift an industry that plays such a critical role for the consumer. We are thrilled to have Nissan’s support, and more importantly, their active engagement in conversations and resource development for the collision repair industry.”