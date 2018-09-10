Sean Donohue Appointed Group Publisher of BodyShop Business

Babcox Media, Inc. is pleased to announce that Sean Donohue, Group Publisher, will be assuming responsibility for its collision repair brand, BodyShop Business, effective Oct. 1, 2018.

Donohue joined Babcox Media in 2008 as a regional sales manager and was later named Group Publisher of TechShop, Motorcycle & Powersports News and AutoSuccess.

“I’m looking forward to expanding my responsibilities at Babcox Media,” said Donohue. “It’s an exciting time of change and innovation in the collision industry. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Since 1982, BodyShop Business has been the ultimate information source for the collision repair industry. The brand is committed to helping collision repair shop owners improve their efficiency, profitability and repair quality by delivering information across print, digital and video platforms. Jason Stahl will maintain his role as the Editor of BodyShop Business, continuing to bring high-quality, real-time information to the collision repair industry.

Scott Shriber, former Publisher of BodyShop Business, will be assuming a Group Publisher role over other Babcox Media brands including Engine Builder, Professional Carwashing & Detailing and AAPEX show properties. This new responsibility will be in addition to his current role as Group Publisher of aftermarketNews and Counterman.

Bill Babcox, President and CEO of Babcox Media, commented, “The BodyShop Business brand is strong and with a dynamic team like Sean and Jason leading it, I’m excited to watch it continue to evolve and serve both our readers and advertisers in the collision repair industry.”