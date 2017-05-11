Second Annual Caliber Classic Golf Tournament Benefits American Heart Association

Caliber Collision teammates, partners and friends played their hearts out at the 2nd annual Caliber Classic and raised more than $100,000 to help the American Heart Association fight heart disease.

Proceeds from the golf tournament hosted by Caliber at The Tribute at The Colony Golf Club last week went towards a $4-million fundraising goal for the 2017 Côtes du Coeur event series, a premiere fundraising event held annually in Dallas to benefit the American Heart Association.

“Caliber Collision is dedicated to restoring the rhythm of lives in every community we serve,” said Caliber CEO Steve Grimshaw. “I am humbled and grateful to our colleagues, partners and teammates who have so generously stepped up to support to American Heart Association and their mission to eradicate heart disease and stroke.”

Key sponsors of the 2nd Annual Caliber Classic Golf tournament included:

Presenting Sponsor – Axalta

Gold Sponsors – AJ Bart, LKQ Corporation and PWC

Silver Sponsors – All Data, Chief Automotive Technologies, Garmat, Global Finishing Solutions and Johnson & Sekin Advertising

Vehicle Sponsors – AutoBahn and Grubbs Infiniti

Over 35 local and national business sponsors

“Steve’s leadership and passion are truly inspiring,” said Kathryn Allen, regional senior vice president at the American Heart Association. “We are fortunate to have him and his team involved in this year’s Côtes du Coeur campaign to fund critical cardiovascular research and heart health educational programs both locally and nationwide. We appreciate the talent and dedication of the thousands of Caliber associates who have joined us in our fight against heart disease and stroke.”

Grimshaw and his wife Melissa have been supporting the American Heart Association for more than 10 years. Grimshaw has served on the board of the American Heart Association for the past three years.