Audio Edition Now Available for “The Secrets of America’s Greatest Body Shops”

The authors of the collision repair industry-focused book, “The Secrets of America’s Greatest Body Shops,” have announced that an audio version of the book is now available.

Dave Luehr and his co-author, Stacey Phillips, announced that the audio edition is now available to purchase on Audible and will be available soon on iTunes. All three versions of the book – paperback, Kindle and audio – are available on Amazon and www.bodyshopsecrets.com.

“I felt that the book was very well received in the collision repair industry, and I could not be happier about that,” said Luehr. “However, understanding that many of those in the industry find it difficult to find the time to read, or just don’t like to read, we felt it necessary to make an audio version available.”

Throughout the book, which was released in April 2017, the authors share lessons along with real-world stories of actual collision repairers who have discovered the six secrets that have propelled them to a much higher level than their competitors.

“I believe the book contains critical information for many shop leaders who are wanting to take advantage of the challenging times we face as an industry, so we decided we would do whatever is required to get this information out there to those who need it,” said Luehr.

Mike Anderson, Jeff Peevy and Petra Schroeder are among the industry experts included in “The Secrets of America’s Greatest Body Shops.”

“Dave and Stacey have shared many different methods from great operators in the collision repair industry to show us that there are numerous solutions to the challenges we all face every day,” said Tom Williamson, owner of Marina Auto Body in California. “If we allow ourselves to be forward thinkers and look at our business through these proven examples, we too will find a better path to satisfied internal and external customers, profitability and quality of life.”

The authors invite body shop owners around the world to join the conversation and share their stories about how their business has changed since reading the book. Visit the book’s Facebook page and post a story and photo with the hashtag #myshopsecret.