Seebachans Hope $42 Million Verdict Will Save Lives, Make a Difference

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Matthew and Marcia Seebachan, who recently won a $42 million negligence lawsuit against John Eagle Collision Center, are featured in a Fox 4 interview.

 

In an interview with a Dallas TV station, Matthew and Marcia Seebachan – who recently won a multi-million-dollar negligence lawsuit against John Eagle Collision Center – talk about their harrowing ordeal and what the verdict means to them.

They tell Fox 4 reporter James Rose that they hope the verdict will save the lives of others who might be driving compromised vehicles and not know it.

The Fox 4 piece also features their attorney, Todd Tracy, who doesn’t mince words when he says, “The insurance companies bully there body repair shops … by sitting these saying, ‘If you don’t do it our way, we’re not going to pay you.’”

The news piece also includes a quote from a State Farm representative, who asserts that the allegations in a separate but related lawsuit against the insurer are “not supported by the facts.”

