Self-Driving Vehicles Could Shift Insurance Liability to Automakers

If self-driving vehicles live up to their hype and dramatically improve traffic safety, they could have a big impact on the collision repair industry. But body shops aren’t the only ones that could be affected.

Insurers will have to adapt to a world in which the driver isn’t always controlling the vehicle.

In an interview with Insurance Business, David Lukens of LexisNexis Risk Solutions said mainstream adoption of autonomous vehicles likely will shift liability from the vehicle operators to the automakers.

However, he added: “I don’t think we’re ever going to see a day when the driver of the vehicle has no liability.”

For more, read Autonomous vehicles to shift car liability, says tech executive" in Insurance Business.

