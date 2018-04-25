SEM Expands Weld-Through Primers Line with New Zincweld

SEM Products has bolstered its weld-through primers offering with the addition of all-new Zincweld aerosol primer.

Zincweld is specifically formulated to deliver best-in-class corrosion protection. Additionally, the proprietary formula minimizes the heat-affected zone, demonstrably reducing weld spatter and minimizing post-weld grinding and cleanup, according to SEM Products.

Compatible with MIG and STRSW welding, Zincweld delivers three-fold corrosion protection through its enhanced adhesion to bare metal, all-zinc formula and high film build, according to the company.

Zincweld (part No. 40773) is available in a 16-ounce aerosol can. Check with your local distributor for availability.