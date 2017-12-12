SEM Fillers, Glazes Now Offered in Pouches

SEM Products has introduced new convenient packaging for its popular lineup of fillers and glazes.

The new soft-side pouches for Metal Bite Finishing Glaze, Bumper Bite Flexible Glaze and Carbo Fill+ enriched filler help eliminate waste.

With the financial pressures and time constraints collision centers face, SEM focuses efforts on developing products that increase productivity and lower repair costs.

“We are always looking for ways to improve efficiency and revenues for the collision center,” said Nick Karayannis, category manager at SEM. “The new pouch packaging allows technicians to more easily and completely empty the contents, leaving virtually no product remaining in the pouch. Semi-rigid tubes and accordion style pumptainers tend to have 2.5 to 6 fluid ounces of waste per unit. That’s approximately 8 to 20 percent wasted product, respectively. Adopting smarter packaging was a natural next step for these popular products.”

Additionally, the robustly designed foil-lined pouches help mitigate leaching when stored near hardener products – a common problem for polyesters in general.

Contact your distributor to learn about availability of these products in your area.

Part No. Product Name Size

39599 Metal Bite Finishing Glaze 15-fl.-oz. pouch

40489 Bumper Bite Flexible Glaze 14-fl.-oz. pouch

40549 Carbo Fill+ 14-fl- oz. pouch