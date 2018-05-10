SEM Introduces OEM-Matched Coating for Automotive Trim Components

SEM Products has introduced Trim Black Ultra, an OEM-matched coating for automotive trim components.

Named for its exemplary qualities, Trim Black Ultra provides a spray gun-like application and finish, fast coverage, adhesion to a multitude of substrates, and superior UV resistance, according to the company.

The jet-black trim paint comes in three gloss levels to flawlessly refinish today’s domestic, Asian and European makes and models, according to SEM Products.

“The new Trim Black Ultra is a ground-up modernization of our original, industry-standard Trim Black product,” said SEM’s category manager, Nick Karayannis. “We engineered the formula to reduce time, steps and waste for collision centers with ultra-fast coverage and an OEM-like finish, specifically matched to newer-model vehicles.”

Trim Black Ultra doesn’t require primer. Trim Black Ultra comes in a 20-ounce aerosol can with an optimized formula, tip and valve, allowing users to finish more jobs per can in less time.

Check with your local distributor for availability.