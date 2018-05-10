Body Shop Business
SEM Introduces OEM-Matched Coating for Automotive Trim Components

SEM Products has introduced Trim Black Ultra, an OEM-matched coating for automotive trim components.

Named for its exemplary qualities, Trim Black Ultra provides a spray gun-like application and finish, fast coverage, adhesion to a multitude of substrates, and superior UV resistance, according to the company.

The jet-black trim paint comes in three gloss levels to flawlessly refinish today’s domestic, Asian and European makes and models, according to SEM Products.

“The new Trim Black Ultra is a ground-up modernization of our original, industry-standard Trim Black product,” said SEM’s category manager, Nick Karayannis. “We engineered the formula to reduce time, steps and waste for collision centers with ultra-fast coverage and an OEM-like finish, specifically matched to newer-model vehicles.”

Trim Black Ultra doesn’t require primer. Trim Black Ultra comes in a 20-ounce aerosol can with an optimized formula, tip and valve, allowing users to finish more jobs per can in less time.

Check with your local distributor for availability.

 Part No. Product Name Size
49133 Trim Black Ultra – Matte 20-oz. Aerosol
49143 Trim Black Ultra – Satin 20-oz. Aerosol
49153 Trim Black Ultra – Gloss 20-oz. Aerosol

 

