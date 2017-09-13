SEM Products Unveils New Website

SEM Products recently unveiled a new website “with simplified navigation, powerful imagery and amplified search tools to deliver a best-in-class experience,” the company said.

“We’re committed to delivering an exceptional SEM experience,” said Andy Lewis, director of marketing. “Our products are engineered to the highest of standards. By extension, it’s critical our website delivers an exceptional customer experience as well.”

“The rapid consolidation within collision has created a new, more tech-savvy, info-hungry consumer. Additionally, mobile has become an increasingly critical component of PBE’s digital space. We made the investment to ensure an industry-leading .com exceeds the evolving information needs of our customers.”

Visitors can easily drill into the specifics they seek via categories, brands or markets. Filter and sorting tools quickly refine searches further. Product-detail pages include every corresponding resource available, including the TDS, SDS, SOP, literature, how-to videos and more, according to SEM.

The Resources tab houses five sections of assets: SOPs/videos/literature; SDS/TDS search; training information; VOC rules; and formulas. Visitors can also learn more about SEM by reading through the About Us section and interacting with the company’s historical timeline.