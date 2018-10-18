Body Shop Business
SEM Announces New Formula for Low VOC Rubberized Undercoating

SEM Products has announced an improved formula for 40523 Low VOC Rubberized Undercoating. The product updates deliver enhanced performance in hot and humid conditions, and the all-new dual texture formula provides two distinct finishes: a heavy texture with a standard application, or a light texture with the addition of a drop coat.

The product is compliant in all 50 states, asphalt free, truly paintable and delivers a superior, pinhole-free finish. SEM’s 40523 is second to none in final appearance, truly paintable without bleed-through and maintains optimal texture for maximum coverage and protection even after it is painted.

“Our redesign of the Low VOC Rubberized Undercoating took a good product to Best-In-Class,” said Nick Karayannis, category manager for SEM.

Check with your local distributor for availability.

