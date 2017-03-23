SEM Releases SOP for Refinishing Support Parts, Cut-Ins and Jambs
SEM announced it has released a standard operating procedure (SOP) and an accompanying video for refinishing support parts, cut-ins and jambs to reduce labor up to 85 percent.
The four-step SOP is as follows:
- PREP – Clean with SEM Solve or XXX Universal Surface Cleaner. Wipe Clean in one direction with dry, lint-free cloth. Scuff with P320 grit or gray scuff pad. Blow off and wipe with track rag if needed.
- EZ COAT – Choose appropriate Ez Coat color. Apply 1 coat until hiding. Flash time achieved while moving across larger parts. NOTE: Smaller parts may require one to two minutes to properly flash.
- FACTORY PACK – Choose appropriate Factory Pack color. Apply one coat until hiding. Flash time achieved while moving across larger parts. NOTE: Smaller parts may require one to two minutes to properly flash.
- 1K CLEAR – Choose 1K HS Clear or 1K HS Semi-Gloss Clear. Apply one coat until covered. Allow 30 to 60 minutes before assembly or installation.