SEMA Accepting Applications for 2018 Memorial Scholarship Fund



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is accepting applications for the 2018 SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund for students preparing for careers in the auto or auto parts industries.

The applications are available at www.sema.org/scholarships.

New this year, high school and part-time students can apply for a scholarship. The change is part of an effort by SEMA’s Scholarship Committee to start students down the automotive path and support their efforts at an earlier stage.

“SEMA is dedicated to activating the next-generation automotive workforce by providing financial support and career resources to students enrolled in various high schools, universities, colleges, and/or vocational schools in the United States,” said SEMA Chairman-Elect Tim Martin.

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship program offers financial assistance of up to $5,000 to help foster the next generation of automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators.

Deadline for the program is March 1, 2018.

Scholarships are available in a variety of categories, such as accounting, sales and marketing, and engineering. Dozens of awards ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 will be given out, with a $5,000 award going to the top student.

The program also includes a loan-forgiveness aspect that offers financial awards to employees of SEMA member-companies who have completed and are paying off a loan for a program of study at an accredited university, college or vocational/technical program within the United States.

For more information, contact SEMA Manager of Student Programs Juliet Marshall at (909) 978-6655 or [email protected].