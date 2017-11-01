SEMA Announces Battle of the Builders Top 12 Finalists

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the Top 12 finalists in the fourth annual SEMA Battle of the Builders competition – the event that determines the builder the aftermarket community considers best.

The 2017 SEMA Battle of the Builders competition began with more than 200 vehicles entered into the annual competition from vehicle builders and car customizers from across the United States. These builders represent an elite group of individuals who have demonstrated extreme talent, creativity and craftsmanship in modifying cars, trucks, and SUVs.

The 2017 Battle of the Builders Top 12 finalists are:

Phil & Jeremy Gerber – 1969 Chevy Camaro

Larry Griffey – 1954 Chevy Corvette

Alan Johnson – 1932 Ford Tudor

Troy Ladd – 1936 Red Packard Roadster

Andy Leach – 1930 Ford Model A Coupe

Mike Markin – 1938 Graham 97

Jeremy Miranda – 1969 Chevy Camaro

Peter Nam – 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera

Cris Payne – 1995 Ford Bronco

Eddie Pettus – 1963 Chevy Corvette

Scott Roth – 1966 Chevy Corvette

Troy Trepanier – 1929 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan

The SEMA Battle of the Builders winner will be announced at SEMA Ignited, taking place after the trade-only SEMA Show closes, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 3 across from the Las Vegas Convention Center. Hundreds of vehicles will exit the Las Vegas Convention Center after the SEMA Show for the SEMA Cruise and make their way to SEMA Ignited. Formula Drift demonstrations, exhibitors, products and celebrities from the SEMA Show will be on-hand along with food trucks, music and entertainment.

SEMA Ignited is open to the public and allows enthusiasts a chance to see many of the industry’s latest in automotive accessories on many of the 2017 SEMA Show vehicles that were on display during the 2017 SEMA Show.

To secure a ticket or more information about SEMA Ignited, visit www.semaignited.com. For more information on the competition, visit www.semashow.com/botb.