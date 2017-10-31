SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the Best New Products Award winners on the opening day of the 2017 SEMA Show.

The awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2018.

SEMA’s annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty-equipment market at the SEMA Show. Products are judged in 16 award categories, and each category has one winner and two runners-up.

Nearly 3,000 products were entered into the 16 different Showcase categories to be considered for the SEMA New Product Awards this year. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, consumer appeal and marketability, and more.

The New Product Award winners are:

Collision Repair and Refinish Product

Winner – ALLDATA, ALLDATA Collision Advantage

Runner-up – MIG BUDDY / GeorgeB Design, MiG Buddy, Welding Gun Holder

Runner-up – Avery Dennison, Supreme Wrapping Film Metallic Series

Engineered New Product

Winner – Holley/MSD, Racepak Vantage CL1 Cloud Based Data Kit

Runner-up – Optima Batteries, New Optima Yellow Top in Group Sizes H6, H7

Runner-up – Holley/MSD, MSD Black Solid State Relay

Exterior Accessory Product

Winner – Westin Automotive, HDX LED Grille

Runner-up – Owens Products, Owens Products

Runner-up – Owens Products, HornBlasters Katrina 544 Nightmare Horn Kit, 5 gallons, 150 psi

Interior Accessory Product

Winner – Switch-Pros by Off Road Engineering, SP9100 Switch Panel Power System

Runner-up – Speed Dawg Shift Knobs, Metal Flake Pinstriped Shift Knob by Von Hot Rod

Runner-up – Putco, Jeep LED Dome Light

Merchandising Display

Winner – Lund International, Lund Truck Center V-Grid

Runner-up – Custom Autosound Manufacturing, Three Radio Display

Runner-up – Brandmotion, SummitView Multi-Camera Display

Mobile Electronics Product

Winner – Waylens, Secure360 Automotive Security Camera

Runner-up – Rockford Fosgate, DSR1 8-Channel Interactive Signal Processor w/ Integrated iDatalink Maestro Module

Runner-up – Rockford Fosgate, TMS69BL14 Power Harley-Davidson Rear Audio Kit (2014+)

Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product

Winner – Austin International, 2-ton Big Wheel Jack

Runner-up – Titan Fuel Tanks, Titan Trail Trekker Transfer Tank

Runner-up – Savior Battery Cases, Savior Odyssey 34 Battery Case

Packaging Design

Winner – Liquid Armour Protective Coatings LLC, 9H Ceramic Coating Kit

Runner-up – Vision X Lighting, 4.7-inch CG2 7-LED Light Cannon

Runner-up – Omix-ADA / Rugged Ridge, ELITE Tail Light Guards, Red

Performance-Racing Product

Winner – Holley/MSD, Racepak Vantage CL1 Cloud Based Data Kit

Runner-up – Penske Racing Shocks, Air Spring

Runner-up – Holley/MSD, QuickFuel EFI Fuel Pressure Regulator

Performance-Street Product

Winner – COMP Performance Group, COMP Cams FSL Series Camshaft for GM L99 Engines

Runner-up – Flowmaster, B&M & Hurst, Flowmaster Delta Boost Module for Ford vehicles with 2.7 L or 3.5 L EcoBoost engine

Runner-up – Hotchkis Sport Suspension, Dodge B&E Body Geometry Corrected “On Car,” Adjustable Tubular Upper A-Arms

Powersports Product

Winner – Holley/MSD, MSD Black Solid State Relay

Runner-up – PowerBass, PowerBass

Runner-up – Advanced Accessory Concepts, Trigger “Volt” Bluetooth voltage monitor

Street Rod/Custom Car Product

Winner – Wilwood Disc Brakes, Tandem Brake and Hydraulic Clutch Pedal Kit

Runner-up – Classic Instruments, 1973-87 Chevy Truck Direct-Fit Instrument Cluster

Runner-up – Restomod Air, The INVent A/C Vent

Tire and Related Product

Winner – Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Evolution HT

Runner-up – Continental Tire Extreme Experience, General AS-05

Runner-up – Continental Tire Extreme Experience, General G-Max RS

Tools and Equipment Product

Winner – EZ Pulley, EZ Pulley

Runner-up – Huth Ben Pearson International, Huth Manual Rod Bender HMRB6017

Runner-up – Autolift Production, Smart Painting Table

Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product

Winner – Elongator Tailgates, Elongater Integrated Tailgate and Ramp System

Runner-up – Topfire, Wrangler accessories

Runner-up – Putco, Work Blade – 48-inch

Wheel and Related Product