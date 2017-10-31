SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the Best New Products Award winners on the opening day of the 2017 SEMA Show.
The awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2018.
SEMA’s annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty-equipment market at the SEMA Show. Products are judged in 16 award categories, and each category has one winner and two runners-up.
Nearly 3,000 products were entered into the 16 different Showcase categories to be considered for the SEMA New Product Awards this year. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, consumer appeal and marketability, and more.
The New Product Award winners are:
Collision Repair and Refinish Product
- Winner – ALLDATA, ALLDATA Collision Advantage
- Runner-up – MIG BUDDY / GeorgeB Design, MiG Buddy, Welding Gun Holder
- Runner-up – Avery Dennison, Supreme Wrapping Film Metallic Series
Engineered New Product
- Winner – Holley/MSD, Racepak Vantage CL1 Cloud Based Data Kit
- Runner-up – Optima Batteries, New Optima Yellow Top in Group Sizes H6, H7
- Runner-up – Holley/MSD, MSD Black Solid State Relay
Exterior Accessory Product
- Winner – Westin Automotive, HDX LED Grille
- Runner-up – Owens Products, Owens Products
- Runner-up – Owens Products, HornBlasters Katrina 544 Nightmare Horn Kit, 5 gallons, 150 psi
Interior Accessory Product
- Winner – Switch-Pros by Off Road Engineering, SP9100 Switch Panel Power System
- Runner-up – Speed Dawg Shift Knobs, Metal Flake Pinstriped Shift Knob by Von Hot Rod
- Runner-up – Putco, Jeep LED Dome Light
Merchandising Display
- Winner – Lund International, Lund Truck Center V-Grid
- Runner-up – Custom Autosound Manufacturing, Three Radio Display
- Runner-up – Brandmotion, SummitView Multi-Camera Display
Mobile Electronics Product
- Winner – Waylens, Secure360 Automotive Security Camera
- Runner-up – Rockford Fosgate, DSR1 8-Channel Interactive Signal Processor w/ Integrated iDatalink Maestro Module
- Runner-up – Rockford Fosgate, TMS69BL14 Power Harley-Davidson Rear Audio Kit (2014+)
Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product
- Winner – Austin International, 2-ton Big Wheel Jack
- Runner-up – Titan Fuel Tanks, Titan Trail Trekker Transfer Tank
- Runner-up – Savior Battery Cases, Savior Odyssey 34 Battery Case
Packaging Design
- Winner – Liquid Armour Protective Coatings LLC, 9H Ceramic Coating Kit
- Runner-up – Vision X Lighting, 4.7-inch CG2 7-LED Light Cannon
- Runner-up – Omix-ADA / Rugged Ridge, ELITE Tail Light Guards, Red
Performance-Racing Product
- Winner – Holley/MSD, Racepak Vantage CL1 Cloud Based Data Kit
- Runner-up – Penske Racing Shocks, Air Spring
- Runner-up – Holley/MSD, QuickFuel EFI Fuel Pressure Regulator
Performance-Street Product
- Winner – COMP Performance Group, COMP Cams FSL Series Camshaft for GM L99 Engines
- Runner-up – Flowmaster, B&M & Hurst, Flowmaster Delta Boost Module for Ford vehicles with 2.7 L or 3.5 L EcoBoost engine
- Runner-up – Hotchkis Sport Suspension, Dodge B&E Body Geometry Corrected “On Car,” Adjustable Tubular Upper A-Arms
Powersports Product
- Winner – Holley/MSD, MSD Black Solid State Relay
- Runner-up – PowerBass, PowerBass
- Runner-up – Advanced Accessory Concepts, Trigger “Volt” Bluetooth voltage monitor
Street Rod/Custom Car Product
- Winner – Wilwood Disc Brakes, Tandem Brake and Hydraulic Clutch Pedal Kit
- Runner-up – Classic Instruments, 1973-87 Chevy Truck Direct-Fit Instrument Cluster
- Runner-up – Restomod Air, The INVent A/C Vent
Tire and Related Product
- Winner – Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Evolution HT
- Runner-up – Continental Tire Extreme Experience, General AS-05
- Runner-up – Continental Tire Extreme Experience, General G-Max RS
Tools and Equipment Product
- Winner – EZ Pulley, EZ Pulley
- Runner-up – Huth Ben Pearson International, Huth Manual Rod Bender HMRB6017
- Runner-up – Autolift Production, Smart Painting Table
Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product
- Winner – Elongator Tailgates, Elongater Integrated Tailgate and Ramp System
- Runner-up – Topfire, Wrangler accessories
- Runner-up – Putco, Work Blade – 48-inch
Wheel and Related Product
- Winner – Chariot Concepts / TruStack Tire Dolly, ValveStem Signpost
- Runner-up – Voxx Wheels, Voxx Este Flip Cap
- Runner-up – Concept One/Klutch Wheels, CSM02