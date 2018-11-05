SEMA Announces Vehicles of the Year

The top trending vehicle models in five categories were announced at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Selected by manufacturing exhibitors at the show, the SEMA Vehicle of the Year award winners are:

SEMA Car of the Year: Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang SEMA Truck of the Year: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series SEMA 4×4/SUV of the Year: Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler SEMA Sport Compact of the Year: Ford Focus

Ford Focus SEMA Powersports Vehicle of the Year: Polaris RZR Turbo S

Voted on by SEMA Show exhibitors, the SEMA Award winners represent the cars, trucks and SUVs that aftermarket manufacturers are investing in and developing products and accessories for. Consumers can be confident knowing that these vehicles have an array of options for customization.

With three SEMA Award winning vehicles this year, Ford continues a long history of collaboration with the aftermarket community. The automaker was among the first to participate in the Tech Transfer Program and provide advance details to aftermarket manufacturers for product development.

The Jeep Wrangler, which remains the reigning SEMA 4×4/SUV of the Year winner, has also been a favorite of the aftermarket community. The vehicle provides outstanding options for every day driving or for off-roading.

New this year is the Powersports Vehicle of the Year, presented to Polaris for the RZR XP Turbo S.

“As the powersports segment becomes more and more popular, the Polaris RZR XP Turbo S is a great new vehicle for enthusiasts to discover the thrill and excitement of off-roading,” said Chris Kersting, president and CEO of SEMA. “We’re pleased to present the first-ever SEMA Powersports Vehicle of the Year award to Polaris for the RZR.”

The SEMA Vehicle of the Year Awards heighten awareness for aftermarket products, and are an example of the industry’s partnership between automakers and aftermarket manufacturers. The exhibitors who select the award winners are manufacturers of products designed to improve performance, safety and convenience, as well as those that enhance appearance and comfort.

To learn more about the SEMA Award winners and the products that are available for them, visit www.sema.org/semaaward.