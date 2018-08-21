SEMA Ignited Moves to New Location

SEMA Ignited, the official after-party of the SEMA Show, will give the general public a first look at vehicles and products from the trade-only event at a new location this year: the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Platinum Lot, located on the east side of LVCC (on Swenson Street, between Desert Inn Road and Sierra Vista Drive).

Following four days behind closed doors at LVCC, hundreds of custom-built vehicles will roll out of the convention center on Friday, Nov. 2, and assemble at SEMA Ignited for the fifth consecutive year.

SEMA Ignited includes food, entertainment, iconic builders and hundreds of customized SEMA Show vehicles. Spectators may also be included in the national television special, as producers film the announcement of the 2018 SEMA Battle of the Builders winner during SEMA Ignited. The program will premiere on the Velocity Channel in 2019 and document several builders’ journey to the SEMA Show.

SEMA Show attendees receive complimentary admission with their show badge, while general admission to SEMA Ignited is $20. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free with a paid general admission ticket. Premium Tickets are available for $75 and include access to a reserved seating area, a free T-shirt and complimentary water.