‘SEMA Ignited’ After-Show Party Returns for Fourth Consecutive Year

“SEMA Ignited,” the official after-party of the SEMA Show, returns for the fourth consecutive year on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Las Vegas Convention Center Gold Lot.

After four days behind closed doors at the convention center, hundreds of custom-built vehicles will roll out of the convention center and assemble at SEMA Ignited.

“SEMA Ignited is an open-to-the-public extravaganza that includes food, entertainment, iconic builders, hundreds of customized SEMA Show vehicles and much more,” SEMA said.

Spectators also might be included in the nationwide television special, as producers film the announcement of the 2017 Battle of the Builders winner during SEMA Ignited. The program will premiere on the Velocity Channel in January 2018 and document several builders’ journey to the SEMA Show.

SEMA Show attendees can bring their show badge for complimentary admission, while general admission to SEMA Ignited is $20. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free with a paid general-admission ticket.