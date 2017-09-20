SEMA Show Performance Pavilion Expands

The 2017 SEMA Show will once again include the Performance Pavilion, one of four expansion areas that accommodates manufacturers of automotive parts and accessories and makes it possible for them to exhibit at the event taking place Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2017 in Las Vegas.

Located to the south of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Performance Pavilion debuted in 2015 and connects buyers to new manufacturers focused on the wheel, tires, and trucks, SUV and off-road market segments.

This year, the Performance Pavilion will expand to include even more exhibitors. Visitors will be able to easily walk to the Performance Pavilion from the west end of South Hall, where DUB Magazine will be exhibiting. Visitors arriving on the east side in the Bronze Lot Transportation Hub, via taxi, hotel shuttle or a ride-sharing service, will find the Continental Tire Experience, Powered by BMW, before arriving in the Performance Pavilion.

“The Performance Pavilion makes it possible for new and emerging manufacturers to participate in the SEMA Show,” said Peter MacGillivray, SEMA vice president of events and communications. “Like all the SEMA Show expansion areas, the Performance Pavilion is easy for buyers to navigate and it successfully connects them to new exhibiting companies.”

SEMA Show expansion areas, also known as “First-Time and Featured Exhibitors” areas, are located in four locations:

Performance Pavilion: Located in the outside area south of the Las Vegas Convention Center, adjacent to the Renaissance Hotel

Upper South: Located in the upper level of South Hall, on the east side

Racing Annex: Located in the Las Vegas Convention Center Meeting Rooms N100-120, between North and Central Halls just east of the Grand Lobby

Westgate Pavilion: Located in the Pavilion area of the Westgate Hotel, just north of the Las Vegas Convention Center

To view the floorplan and learn more about the 2017 SEMA Show, visit www.semashow.com.