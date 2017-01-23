Body Shop Business
SEMA VIDEO: BASF Automotive Refinish

BASF Automotive Refinish has launched 108 new colors for custom car builders. In this video, you’ll also learn about the limited edition R-M spray guns featuring the Detroit skyline.

