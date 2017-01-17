Body Shop Business
News/buffing
ago

SEMA VIDEO: Presta Products

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Martin Senour Introduces Rustproof M/D

Car-O-Liner to Exhibit at NADA Expo

CARSTAR North America Continues to Build Cross Border Insurance Claims Program

Carubba Collision Donates $10,000 to SPCA Serving Erie County

Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Locations in Arizona

SEMA VIDEO: Celette

BASF Supports Maryland Body Shop's Recycled Rides Donation to Needy Family

QuoteWizard Ranks States with Best and Worst Drivers

I-CAR Launches Seven New Vehicle and Technology Specific Training Courses

SEMA VIDEO: DeBeer Refinish

All clearcoats are not created equal. Presta has created a blueprint so its customers can get a flawless finish. The company has partnered with many paint manufacturers to approve proper buffing speed, pad selection, as well as the proper product to match cure time. Watch this video to see demonstrations of Presta’s standard operating procedures using Ultra 2 Step MaxCut Compound and Ultra 2 Step Finishing Polish – taking all the guesswork out of a job to save you time and money on the shop floor.

Show Full Article