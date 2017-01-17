SEMA VIDEO: Presta Products

All clearcoats are not created equal. Presta has created a blueprint so its customers can get a flawless finish. The company has partnered with many paint manufacturers to approve proper buffing speed, pad selection, as well as the proper product to match cure time. Watch this video to see demonstrations of Presta’s standard operating procedures using Ultra 2 Step MaxCut Compound and Ultra 2 Step Finishing Polish – taking all the guesswork out of a job to save you time and money on the shop floor.